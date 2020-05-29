Locusts hit Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Swarms of locusts on Thursday hit Dasappa Road, Rayadurga in Anantapuram district, destroying plants of farmers.

Locals said that the locusts ate all leaves and flowers of plants.

"This plant was good when I came to my shop in the morning. But now while returning home, I saw that the plant is leafless. And the plant next to it is full of locusts. I had locusts on TV. But they came to Rayadurga for the first time," Ramesh, a local shopkeeper, told ANI.

"This may trouble farmers. They may get afraid and panic," he said.

Locust, known as 'Tiddi Dal' in north India, is a type of grasshoppers that usually move in large numbers and devastate crops. Earlier this year, several parts of Rajasthan had reported locust attacks.

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has warned of another attack in May-June this year. Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan on May 11. (ANI)

