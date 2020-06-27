Locusts swarms spotted in multiple places in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Multiple locations in Gurugram on Saturday morning saw clouds of locusts swarming in the sky lending a dark eerie atmosphere to the city, which borders the national capital Delhi.

The swarms were witnessed in multiple locations in the Gurugram district today including at Sector-5, Palam Vihar.

India is facing the worst locust attack in recent years. The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper and poses an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

Locust swarms from north-west areas bordering Pakistan entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and ravaged standing crops for over a month now.

Rajasthan is the worst affected state by the menace, and the Centre had said it would see effective spraying of insecticides through helicopter drones which will remain located on the border to curb the breeding and the incoming swarms of the pests from the neighbouring country. (ANI)

