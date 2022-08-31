Lodge, track, and resolve; logistics service-related issues to go digital: DPIIT

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has created a user-interactive dashboard to allow the authorized users to log in and lodge issues or suggestions for the government to track and resolve in a transparent manner.

With the initiative, the industry will not only allow the division to address issues related to a single ministry but the multiple ones, as with this, the industry associations and trade bodies will no longer have to burden themselves with paper correspondences to highlight the issues and suggestions related to logistics services to the government.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, "A user demonstration of the system was organised recently that witnessed the participation of all major industry associations associated with logistics services in India. In the demonstration, the prototype of the system and its benefits were discussed. This was followed by a detailed demonstration on the dashboard which would bring the industry and agencies closer with a continuous two-way communication that would help in responsive governance. The initiative is expected to help in the identification of procedural issues that lead to lower efficiency in logistics and higher logistics costs."



Echoing the views of the government, the senior office bearers of all industry associations present for the demonstration welcomed the initiative as a 'much-needed tool' that would significantly reduce the communication gap between the trade and agencies. The user interaction dashboard is a part of several initiatives being developed by the Logistics Division, DPIIT to address the technology, services, and human resource-related aspects of logistics efficiency in the country.

For all the authorised associations in the sector, the dashboard is likely to be launched soon.

Senior officials from the Logistics Division also indicated that to streamline the inter-ministerial coordination of the service-related issues in logistics, an institutional mechanism such as the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti is also under consideration.

"Such endeavours are expected to give a significant boost to India's logistics efficiency," the ministry said. (ANI)

