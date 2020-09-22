Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour following sloganeering by Opposition MPs

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned for an hour following an uproar in the House.

Opposition MPs started raising slogans after Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark.

"The Government raised MSP of 6 Rabi crops. For wheat, it is the lowest MSP hike in the last 11 years. People are protesting against the MSP and procurement. Our demand was that there should be mention of Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the Bill," Chowdhury said.

Later, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in the House till 4:14 pm.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh told the Lower House that he, along with three other members, went on a candle march in the evening on Monday from the main gate till Vijay Chowk for farmers. He claimed they were manhandled allegedly by Delhi Police.

Birla informed that he has sought a report on the incident. (ANI)