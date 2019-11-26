Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after opposition members protested over the manner in which the government was formed in Maharashtra.

The opposition members were on their feet soon after the House met for the day and raised slogans.

Speaker Om Birla proceeded with Question Hour but the opposition members continued their protest. He then adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi led the party's protest in Parliament premises over the formation of the government.

In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the state's Chief Minister for the second time while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy on Saturday morning. (ANI)

