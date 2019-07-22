Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after paying tributes to Ram Chandra Paswan, Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, July 22 (ANI) Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after paying tributes to its sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

The members stood in silence briefly to pay their tributes to the two leaders.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla read the condolence messages.

He said Ram Chandra Paswan was an active social and political worker who worked tirelessly for the welfare of Dalits and backward classes.

A four-time MP, Ram Chandra Paswan, 57, was elected from Samastipur in Bihar as a candidate of Lok Janshakti Party. He was the younger brother of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and died on Sunday at RML Hospital here following a heart attack.

Birla said Dikshit was a member of eighth Lok Sabha from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh and was chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013.

He said she was the country's longest-serving woman chief minister.

Dikshit also served as a union minister and governor of Kerala.

She passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following cardiac arrest.

The House deeply mourned the deaths of two leaders and expressed sympathies to the bereaved families. (ANI)

