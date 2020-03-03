Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by opposition

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The lower house of the Parliament was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm after continued ruckus by the opposition MPs.

As soon as the Lok Sabha resumed its proceeding at 12 noon, it witnessed pandemonium again as opposition continued with its demand for a detailed discussion on Delhi violence. With the ruckus continuing, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, Lok Sabha was adjourned at 11 am after witnessing similar scenes by opposition benches.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi last week. (ANI)

