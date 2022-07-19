Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn MPs on issues of price hike, inflation

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned on Tuesday till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on issues of price hike and inflation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla prior to adjourning the House proceedings till 2 pm said, "As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House."

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on July 18 and will conclude on August 12.

Yesterday as well, the Rajya Sabha session was adjourned for the day amid disturbances by the Congress over GST and inflation.



During the session, the central government will seek to push several legislations and its legislative agenda includes 32 bills for passage - out of which 14 are ready. The bills include cantonment bill, multi-state cooperative societies bill, development of enterprises and services hubs bill, two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.

In addition to this, some pending bills will also be taken up. Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session. (ANI)

