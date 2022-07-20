Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid sloganeering by Opposition on inflation, GST hike

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition parties on Day 3 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on issues of inflation and GST hike.

Adjourning the House over sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions. The public wants the Parliament to work."

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third straight day after Opposition members created a ruckus over inflation. Shortly after Leader of Opposition in the Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge began addressing the issue amid chaos, Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.



Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh hit out at the 'obstinacy' of the PM Modi government after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned without discussion on price rise and GST hike. He said the business in Parliament was suffering to the government's denial of a debate on the issues.

"This morning in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering," tweeted Ramesh today.

Prior to the commencement of today's Monsoon Session, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress MPs for disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings and said, "Rahul Gandhi never posed a question and always disrespected Parliamentary proceedings...He's the one to have less than 40 per cent attendance in the House... Today, the person who's been politically unproductive is dedicating himself to ensuring there's no debate in Parliament"

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

