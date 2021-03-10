Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm following uproar over farm laws

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 pm on Wednesday following an uproar in the parliament by the Opposition against the recently enacted farm laws.

Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later held an all-party meeting.

On Tuesday too, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following repeated ruckus by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.



The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

