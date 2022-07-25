Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The proceeding in Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm on Monday amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues.

Before the proceeding of the Monsson Session began today, Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Lok Sabha today passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which aims to provide a regulatory framework for India's research activities in the Antarctic and protect the Antarctic ecosystem.

The Bill was moved by Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh. The Bill is intended at having India's own national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment as also the dependent and associated ecosystem. It also aims to implement the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

Earlier on Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha was adjourned and Lok Sabha was adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President's office is slated to take place in this session.

The Presidential polls were held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term came to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)