Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 pm following ruckus by Opposition over farm laws

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 7 pm on Tuesday following ruckus in the Lower House of Parliament by the Opposition over the farm laws.

Opposition MPs raised the slogan 'take back black laws', following which Speaker Om Birla requested the Members of Parliament to participate in the functioning of the House saying that it is their constitutional duty.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am on Wednesday, after facing repeated adjournments amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

The Opposition parties staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Opposition parties to hold the discussion on Wednesday.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.



Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.



Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)