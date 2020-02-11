Lok Sabha adjourned till March 2

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday adjourned till March 2 when the second phase of the Budget 2020 session of the Parliament will commence.

Addressing Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that several important indicators have emerged in the recent past pointing towards green shoots in the economy.



They include improved global sentiment, rising net portfolio investments, rebound in industrial activity, an increase in forex reserves and growth in GST collections.



Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2020-21 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the size of the Indian economy increased from two trillion dollars in 2014-15 to 2.9 trillion dollars in 2019-20.



The Union Budget was presented by Sithraman on February 1 in Parliament.



In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

