Lok Sabha adopts motion of thanks to President's Address

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks to the President's Address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The motion was adopted with a voice vote and amendments of opposition parties were negatived.
The debate on the motion saw participation from a large number of parties and was spread over four days. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:48 IST
