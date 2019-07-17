Representative image
Representative image

Lok Sabha approves demands for grants of agriculture, rural development ministries

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved grants to ministries of rural development, agriculture and farmers' welfare for 2019-2020.
The demands were approved by a voice vote after a reply by Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who said that PM-Kisan scheme was a significant step to help small and marginal farmers.
He said there were 14.5 crore farmers in the country out of which 12.5 crore of them had less than 10 bigha land and their average income was quite less.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid attention to them and launched PM-Kisan," Tomar said.
He added that money had gone straight to the accounts of farmers in states which had given their lists.
Referring to the Opposition's criticism that the money being paid to farmers was very less under the scheme, the union minister asked if any such programme to help farmers had been launched in the past.
"A sum of Rs 87,000 crore is going directly in the pockets of farmers," he said.
PM-Kisan scheme, which became operational from December 1, 2018, entails income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding or ownership of up to two hectares. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:07 IST

8 IAS, 25 HCS officers reshuffled in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government on Wednesday made widescale postings and transfers of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:42 IST

It's a drama: Ujjwal Nikam on Hafiz Saeed's arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday termed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's arrest as a "drama" and said that Pakistan is "fooling the world".

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:41 IST

Priyanka Gandhi joins saree trend on twitter, posts 'Dinner...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who on Wednesday joined in the raging sari trend on twitter where women shared pictures of themselves draped in sarees followed it up by 'Dinner Date' post on the microblogging site for husband, Robert Vadra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:37 IST

Villagers rebuild bridge with bamboo in flood-hit Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Score of villagers in Darbhanga have been facing immense sufferings for weeks in lack of a concrete bridge in the flood-affected region. In order to resolve the issue, villagers built the bridge with bamboos to facilitate communication.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:35 IST

As India awaits Kulbhushan Jadhav's release; here are highlights...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): As India awaits the safe return of Kubhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan on charges of spying, following are the twists and turns in the case that has taken more than two years for a verdict from the International Court of Justice:.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:32 IST

Movement of pilgrims temporarily halted due glacier collapse at...

Shrikhand Mahadev (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Movement of pilgrims towards the Shrikhand Mahadev peak has been temporarily stopped due to breakage of a glacier at Nain Sarover, sliding land or rock at various points and due to relentless rain in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:29 IST

Maharashtra: Fadnavis chairs meeting to review preparations...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and senior police officials to review preparations for Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:26 IST

Goa: Congress considers moving court after 10 of its MLAs defected to BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): State Congress president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the party is considering approaching the judiciary after a "proper study" of the manner in which 10 MLAs defected from the party last week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:23 IST

Fire breaks out at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the pathology lab of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:12 IST

Shivakumar warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress' chief troubleshooter in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar on Wednesday warned the Congress-JD(S) rebels of disqualification proceedings against them under the anti-defection law if they did not obey the whip and participate in the proceedings during the

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST

Opposition protests against sharing citizens' personal data, sale of PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Opposition party MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in the Parliament complex here against the alleged sharing of personal data of citizens and selling of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) by the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST

J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Sopore encounter

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an encounter which broke out in Sopore of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Read More
iocl