Lok Sabha: BJP MPs Rudy and Hema Malini needle Tourism minister in LS

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Hema Malini on Monday expressed annoyance with their own government in the Lok Sabha for not providing funds for tourism in their constituencies.

Former minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is MP from Saran in Bihar, complained that the government was not providing any fund to the state under eco-tourism projects.

Actor-turned-politician and Mathura MP Hema Malini also had a complaint that no work has progressed in Brij area under Krishna Circuit.

The two MPs showed their displeasure in the Lok Sabha by putting supplementaries during the Question Hour.

Several members of the opposition benches thumped the desks as the two members raised their issues

Rudy said despite his repeated requests for development of eco-tourism in the Sonpur cattle fair in his state, no step has been taken by the Union Tourism ministry.

"Sonpur fair is considered to be India's largest animal fair. Dolphins are endangered species which are found in the area. Eight states have got Rs 500 crore for development of eco-tourism but Bihar has not got a single penny. In the last three years, I have been roaming from here to there with proposals but I am not able to understand where do they go? I had given such a proposal in 2018 which is still pending," Rudy said.

Responding to him,Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that he had written a letter in this regard but has not yet received any proposal from the state government.

"All development projects related to tourism have to come from the state governments and that too with a detailed project report (DPR)," he said.

Objecting to the minister's response, Rudy said he had submitted a DPR too but nothing has happened.

"I am tabling this DPR in the House. If the officials did not bring it to the notice of the minister, then it was a matter of privilege against them," he said.

Patel said that the member can table the DPR in the House or may present it to him.

Hema Malini said there has been no progress for the development of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Barsana and Nandgaon under Krishna circuit project.

"I am hesitant to say that in last five years nothing has happened," she said seeking to know from the minister when the pace of the work will increase.

Responding to it, Patel said all development projects related to tourism have to come from the state governments.

"We are reviewing the work on Krishna circuit project because after the election audit of the project was pending. We will release the next instalment after the report," he said. (ANI)

