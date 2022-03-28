Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee to hold discussion on price rise this week

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee has agreed to hold a discussion on the price rise of commodities in the country.

The discussion will be held in the ongoing week under the Rule 193 Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha speaker On Birla is the chairman of the Business Advisory Committee which consist of members from across the political party.

The Business Advisory Committee discusses and decides the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House.

The opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the issue of hike in fuel prices.

Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon as Opposition parties created a ruckus over the rising prices of petroleum products in India.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, PP Chaudhary, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sanjay Jaiswal and Pinaki Misra are among the 15-member Business Advisory Committee.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)