Lok Sabha decides to suspend public gallery passes, conducting show rounds

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Secretariat has decided to suspend issuing public gallery passes and conduct show rounds in parliament till further notice as part of precautionary measures in view of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Parliament House Estate in view of rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, it has been decided that the issue of public gallery passes and showround(s) in Parliament House be suspended till further notice," a Lok Sabha bulletin said on Saturday.

It urged members not to recommend issue of such passes or make requests for show rounds. "Kind cooperation of members is solicited," it said. (ANI)

