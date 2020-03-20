Lok Sabha discusses bill to declare five IIITs in PPP mode as institutions of national importance

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to declare five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) in public-private partnership mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur as institutions of national importance along with existing 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank' moved the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage in the House.

The bill intends to declare the remaining five IIITs along with the existing 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology in Public-Private Partnership mode as 'Institutions of National Importance' with powers to award degrees.

It will entitle them to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Master of Technology (M.Tech) or Ph.D. degree as issued by a university.

The bill seeks to amend principal Acts of 2014 and 2017 and also intends to grant statutory status to the five institutes.

Participating in the debate on the bill, Trinamool Congress Saugata Roy said education at IIITs should in line with the demands of the industry. He also urged the government to promote scientific temper.

BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab said these institutes should help boost start-up culture in the country. (ANI)

