Lok Sabha members demand shifting private members' business to Wednesday from Friday

New Delhi[India], Nov 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Friday stressed on the significance of private members' business with many of them demanding that it should be taken up on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

Members expressed their views after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took sense of the House on his suggestion that the private members' business slated to be taken up at 3.30 pm on Friday be slightly deferred and be taken up after zero hour mention by members.

BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab said that private members' business becomes a casualty in the government's efforts to push its business and it had happened both during the UPA and NDA governments.

He suggested that the day for private members' business be changed from Friday to Wednesday. He said it was the practice in the British parliament.

RSP member NK Premachandran said private members' business should be given importance as it has its own impact.

"I support the suggestion to shift it to Wednesday," he said, adding that it will help the issues get more attention of the government.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that members were in a hurry to leave for their constituencies on Fridays and supported the suggestion to shift private members' business to Wednesday.

He said the Speaker should take a decision on the suggestion and has already made history.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD-U said that members of the House only have question hour and private members' business to themselves and rest of the time was meant for government business.

He said they work hard on the bills and noted that private members' business can be Wednesday or any day of the week. "It will be a big step in the interest of members," he said.

Sanjay Jaiswal of BJP said private members' business was a right of members and it should be allowed to proceed. He said members also have to depend on the lottery system for the bills.

DMK member Kanimozhi said that importance of private members' business "should not be compromised for anything".

YSRC party also supported the suggestion to shift the private members' business day to Wednesday.

Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP said he had got his first chance to raise his issue during zero hour.

He evoked smiles in the House with his remarks that if he does not get a chance to raise his issue on Friday, seven-eight opportunities should be given to him.

Gaurav Gogoi of Congress said that no business should be taken in place of private members' business. He said members come up with legislations on some important issues. (ANI)

