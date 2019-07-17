Lok Sabha passes appropriation bill

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an appropriation bill that allows withdrawal of Rs 98.18 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the expenditure of the central government for 2019-20.

The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2019, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was passed by a voice vote.

It was approved after the demands for grants of most of the central ministries were passed by applying guillotine.

The House had earlier approved demands for the grants of ministries of Railways, Road Transport and Highways and Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The Finance Bill, which will give effect to the financial proposals of the Central government for 2019-20, is expected to be taken up by Lok Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)

