Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Appropriation Bill, 2020, after the demands for grants for ministries other than Tourism, Railways and Social Justice and Empowerment were guillotined.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced and moved for passage the Appropriation Bill which authorises the government to appropriate certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for 2020-21.

After the Bill was passed by a voice vote, Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House for the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when the Bill was passed.

The demands of grants of various ministers were guillotined after the House discussed and passed the demands for grants of Ministry of Tourism. The House had earlier in the day voted on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It had voted on the demands for grants of Railways Ministry on Friday. The cut motions of Opposition were negatived by voice vote.

Guillotine refers to voting together of demands for grants without discussion. The demands for grants, which are not voted on the last day fixed for the purpose, are guillotined.

Demands for Grants are estimates of ministries about their expenditure for the fiscal year. (ANI)

