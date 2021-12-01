Lok Sabha passes bill on assisted reproductive technology services, adjourned for the day

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the House passed a bill to regulate assisted reproductive technology services and the members raised issues of their concern.

The House saw an adjournment during Question Hour amid demand of opposition parties for revoking suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

Members raised their issues when the House assembled at 12 noon and it was later adjourned for lunch. When the House met at 2.35 pm, it took up the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 which was later passed. The members, who could not get an opportunity in the morning, then raised their issues.

The bill seeks to establish a national board and state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and ART banks for the safe and ethical practice of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services. (ANI)