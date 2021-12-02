Lok Sabha passes bill on regulated assisted reproductive technology, Rajya Sabha sees repeated adjournments

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill on regulating assisted reproductive technology following a lively debate as Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests of opposition members on various issues, including suspension of 12 MPs.

The Upper House saw four adjournments following protests by opposition members.

The House could not take up the Dam Safety Bill for passage. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat began speaking on the bill but opposition members including the Congress, Left, AAP, and DMK, created a ruckus in the House seeking revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.

Opposition members also raised slogans. A few members came into the well of the House along with TRS MPs.

While other opposition parties sought revocation of suspension of 12 MPs, TRS sought national policy on food procurement. The TRS also displayed placards in support of its demand.

Assam MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was on the Chair when the House met after the third adjournment, requested the members to maintain decorum.



As the Opposition members continued their protests, Kalita adjourned the House for the day.

The members suspended on Monday for "unprecedented unruly scenes" include six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the House passed a bill to regulate assisted reproductive technology services and the members raised issues of their concern.

The House saw an adjournment during Question Hour amid the demand of opposition parties for revoking suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

Members raised their issues when the House assembled at 12 noon and it was later adjourned for lunch. When the House met at 2.35 pm, it took up the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 which was later passed. The members, who could not get an opportunity in the morning, then raised their issues.

The bill seeks to establish a national board and state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and ART banks for the safe and ethical practice of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya replied to the debate in which members of various parties participated. (ANI)

