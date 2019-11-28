Lok Sabha passes bill to amend SPG Act

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to amend Special Protection Group (SPG) Act to provide that Special Protection Group will provide security to the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote after the reply from Home Minister Amit Shah. It amends Special Protection Group Act, 1988.

Congress staged a walkout from the House after the minister' reply.

The bill also provides that SPG will give security to former Prime Ministers, and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him for five years from the date he ceases to hold the office. (ANI)

