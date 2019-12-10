Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday night passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which had been tabled in the Lower House for discussion earlier in the day.

Replying to the debate on the Bill in the Lower House, Home Minister Amit Shah said: "Hindu population was 84 per cent in 1991. In 2011, it was 79 per cent." The debate lasted for 7 hours.

"In 1991, the Muslim population was 9.8 per cent. It is today at 14.23 per cent. We have done no discrimination on the basis of religion. In the future as well, there will be no discrimination based on religion," he added.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)