Lok Sabha passes Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill amid din

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 which provides for dispute resolution related to direct taxes.

The bill was passed amid din in the House over the opposition's demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

The clause-by-clause consideration of the bill was taken up on Tuesday amid ruckus in the House over the opposition's demand. However, it was not passed as the House was adjourned due to unruly scenes.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, took up the remaining clauses of the bill when the House assembled at 2 pm following two adjournments earlier.

The bill was passed by a voice vote amid slogan-shouting by opposition members.

The bill is applicable to appeals filed by taxpayers or the government, which are pending with the Commissioner (Appeals), Income-tax Appellate Tribunal, High Court or Supreme Court as on January 31, 2020, irrespective of whether demand in such cases is pending or has been paid. (ANI)

