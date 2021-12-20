Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Amid uproar by the opposition, Lok Sabha on Monday passed 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

The house has been adjourned till Tuesday, December 21.

'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'" seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity."

The Bill also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to get Aadhaar numbers from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll, and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in the Lok Sabha, "Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence. It's not proof of citizenship. If you are in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you are getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You are potentially giving the vote to non-citizens."

Following the government's introduction of the bill Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that this Bill should be sent to Standing Committee. This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights."

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Constitution of India."

Reacting to the introduction of the bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Centre is curtailing the independence of the Election Commission by bringing the legislation. (ANI)