A view of Indian Parliament
A view of Indian Parliament

Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that seeks to address issues related to road safety and strengthen public transport, automation, and computerisation.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote after a reply by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who said that technology can reduce the accidents and foreign investment was needed to bring in the technology.
"There is a system that doesn't allow the vehicle to run if the driver is under the influence of alcohol. Similarly, those driving without seat belts can be alerted in the police control rules," he said.
The minister assured the House that accidents will come down after the Bill comes into effect. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:16 IST

Doctors protest against NMC bill in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Doctors staged a protest outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:08 IST

White tigress brought from Delhi to Lucknow zoo in exchange for...

Lucknow/ New Delhi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): To increase the population of white tigers in the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Garden here, a white tigress Geetha was brought from National Zoological Park in Delhi in exchange of a tiger Vijay, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:02 IST

Exit of K'taka govt good news, BJP to take decision in people's...

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): The exit of Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka was good news for the people of the state and the BJP would soon decide whatever is in their interest, said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:59 IST

Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Magenta Line again

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Hundreds of commuters had a harrowing experience on Tuesday after normal services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was affected yet again due to a technical snag, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:49 IST

Bribery case: CBI files charge sheet against ex-Orissa HC judge

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against retired Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi and others in a case of alleged bribery pertaining to medical institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:44 IST

Maharashtra: Congress to begin finalisation of its Assembly...

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 23 (ANI): Congress will begin the finalisation of its Maharashtra Assembly election candidates before July end, media cell of Congress said here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:43 IST

BJP won't be responsible if Kamal Nath govt faces same fate as...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): As the government fell in Karnataka on Tuesday, the fallout will now be seen in other states where Congress is in power with Madhya Pradesh soon likely to face the same plight according to BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:31 IST

BJP will stake claim in K'taka after taking guidance from...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said BJP will stake claim to form the government in Karnataka after taking guidance from the central leadership.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:14 IST

Misrule of Congress-JD(S) has ended: Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Buoyed by BJP's victory in the confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said that the misrule of Congress-JD(S) coalition government has come to an end and the people of the state are very happy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:12 IST

President congratulates officers of IFS 2018-20 course; says 'we...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday congratulated officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2018-20 course who are undergoing their professional forestry training at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) in Dehradun and said we have a civilization connect w

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:08 IST

UP: Police officer arrested after spat with BJP member

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A verbal spat erupted between a BJP member and police officer which later turned into a physical altercation here after which the police officer was arrested for allegedly trashing the BJP member.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:03 IST

ITBP kick starts a week-long celebration commemorating Kargil...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday started a week-long Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil War.

Read More
iocl