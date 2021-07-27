Lok Sabha passes National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 amid uproar by opposition parties over their various demands including repeal of farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The bill seeks to declare certain institutions of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management to be institutions of national importance.



It also seeks to provide for instructions and research in food technology, entrepreneurship and management and for the advancement of learning and dissemination of knowledge in such branches.

Briefing the media after the passage of the Bill, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras said the bill entails declaring National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management in Haryana and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology in Tamil Nadu as Institutions of National Importance.

He said the bill seeks to give these institutes greater autonomy so that they can start new and innovative courses. (ANI)

