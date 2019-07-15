Lok Sabha passes NIA amendment bill after division

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 after a division as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla said the bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.

Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties. He had earlier urged the members to pass the bill unanimously to send a strong message against terrorism. (ANI)

