Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday

Lok Sabha passes NIA bill; Shah assures against misuse, targets UPA

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:08 IST

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend to the NIA Act with union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the Modi government will never misuse its provisions and said the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was taken for the sake of "vote bank politics".
Intervening in the debate on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that BJP government was keen to eradicate terrorism and will not look at the religion of the accused while doing so.
He accused the UPA government of taking a U-turn in the Samjhauta Express probe case, saying that those who were caught initially were released and others were caught. He said innocents had been framed.
The bill which seeks to strengthen National Investigation Agency (NIA) by empowering it to probe offences committed outside India against Indian citizens or affecting the interests of India, was passed by 278-6 majority. Shah demanded a division to put on record "who were against terrorism."
Answering queries from members, he said if Pakistan does not cooperate in terror-related probes by NIA, there were other ways including "surgical strikes" and "aerial strikes" to get the message across. He said international pressure will force Pakistan to sign a SAARC agreement concerning fighting terror.
Shah also firmly advised AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi to listen to the speeches of other MPs after the member contested the remarks of BJP MP Sayapal Singh.
Taking digs at UPA, Shah said the repeal of POTA had led to rise in terrorism.
"It (POTA) was repealed to save the vote bank politics. It was helpful in protecting the borders of the country," he said.
He said that the decision to repeal the POTA, taken by the first UPA government in its first Cabinet meeting, was a "political decision".
Shah said the opposition members can do their politics but should not use the parliament for this. The minister, who faced some interruptions from opposition members, said the decision to repeal POTA was not correct and the view was also shared by security agencies.
"There was such rise in terrorism between 2004 and 2008 that the UPA had to bring the NIA Bill," he said, adding that if there were POTA, Mumbai blasts and the terror attack could have been prevented.
He said government acts tough against any form of terrorism without looking at one's religion and referred to the "tough action" in cases relating to the LTTE.
Shah urged members to speak with caution as their remarks can have implications in the long run. "If we are not united, it can boost the morale of terrorists," he said.
Later, responding point-by-point to queries raised by members, Shah said terrorism is "neither right wing or left wing" but is terrorism.
Referring to concerns raised by National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi, he said there was one designated court in every state and said any misinformation spread on the issue will not work with the people of the state.
He said the BJP-led government was concerned about rights of those killed by terrorists.
"You are so concerned about personal liberty but those who are killed by terrorists, are you not concerned about their children their widows. We are concerned about them also," he said.
Responding to a query about Pakistan, he said there was a SAARC agreement which Pakistan has not signed.
He said if Pakistan does not cooperate in NIA probe "there are other ways - surgical strike, air strike". The surgical strike on terror launch pads and aerial strike on terror camp were carried out during rule of first term of Modi government.
Responding to a query from Congress member Manish Tewari about legality of CBI, he said the court had not given its final judgement.
Shah then took a dig at Congress. "If it was illegal, then Congress would have been the biggest sufferer because the kind of misuse Congress has made of CBI, probably no one else has done," he said.
Shah said once a case is taken up by NIA, there is no interference by the state agencies. He said NIA had 90 percent success ratio in getting convictions.
Answering a query about witness protection programme, he said there were court rulings and the central agencies follow them.
On queries by Owaisi about CBI not filing appeals in some terror-related cases, he said the decision was not taken by the agencies themselves but is based on the opinion of law officer.
He said the BJP-led government works according to law with investigative agencies, prosecution wing and judiciary doing their respective work.
Citing Samjhauta Express case, he took a dig at UPA government and said some people were caught by the investigative agencies after the blasts.
He said UPA government released those who had been caught initially and others were caught others.
"Why were they released, for what reason," he asked.
Referring to Owaisi, he said why did he not ask this from the UPA government "why innocents were being framed".
He said if one finger is raised at others, four fingers point towards the person himself. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST

Maharashtra: Minor girl sexually harassed by society watchman,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A case has been registered against the watchman, who allegedly sexually harassed a 10-year old girl of his housing society in Virar West.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:01 IST

Amit Shah threatens opposition leaders : Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): AIMIM MP, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that those who do not support BJP's decisions are dubbed as 'anti-nationals' by the party. He also alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah threatens opposition leader by raising fingers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Eastern Army Commander meets West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General MM Naravane met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:59 IST

Delhi Police nabs 19 year-old in attempt to murder cases

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A police team in Dwarka district on Sunday nabbed a 19-year-old who was wanted in two attempts to murder cases. A loaded country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:48 IST

Declining trend reported in fake currency circulation: Sitharaman

New Delhi (India) July 15 (ANI) There is a declining trend in the circulation of fake currencies in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:48 IST

DIG RPF booked for sexually harassing woman passenger

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A DIG of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was booked for sexually harassing a woman co-passenger while travelling in a train here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Mentality of BJP leader is similar to that of dogs : MP minister...

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday said that the 'mentality' of BJP leaders is similar to that of dogs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:13 IST

If Sidhu didn't want to do his job, then there was nothing I...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that if Navjot Singh Sidhu did not want to do his job, then there was nothing he could do about it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:02 IST

Assam floods: Brahmaputra flows above danger mark in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 15 (ANI): With Assam already reeling under floods, the water level in the Brahmaputra river crossed the danger level in Guwahati on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:01 IST

WB: Miscreants ransack Bhatpara Municipality Corporation office

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants ransacked the Bhatpara Municipality Corporation office premises here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:56 IST

ITBP women mountaineers scale 17,000 feet unnamed peak near Badrinath

Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Women mountaineers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) underwent an advanced Mountaineering course near Badrinath after which they scaled a 17,000 feet unnamed peak near Narayan mountain on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:55 IST

470 terror attacks took place in 2017, 2018: Govt tells RS

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 470 terror attacks took place in the country in 2017 and 2018, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Read More
iocl