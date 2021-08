New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Amid the din, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, which proposes to abolish certain more tribunals and authorities and to provide for a mechanism to file appeal directly to the Commercial Court or the High Court, as the case may be.



The bill was passed amid din in the House created by opposition members over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware. (ANI)