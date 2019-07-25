Congress MPs stage walk out from Lok Sabha in protest against Triple Talaq Bill
Lok Sabha passes triple talaq Bill

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:28 IST

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious bill to criminalize triple talaq amidst a walk out by Opposition members with the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad contending that it was for dignity and respect of women.
The Bill, which was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division, will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha, where the opposition is numerically higher than the ruling side.
Members of Congress, Trinamool Congress, and s the everal other parties staged a walkout over the bill. BJP ally Janata Dal (United) also opposed the Triple Talaq Bill and walked out of the Lok Sabha saying it will create distrust among a particular community.
"We do not support this bill as our party believes that if this bill is passed, it will create distrust among a particular community." party member Rajiv Ranjan Singh said during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill.
"Nobody wants to see a husband and wife getting separated but if such a situation occurs, a couple takes the decision after due consent and trust. You cannot take decisions on their behalf by imposing such a law." Singh added.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalize the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.
Replying to a spirited day-long debate, Prasad the triple talaq legislation will act as a deterrent and the government had provided enough safeguards.
The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year but lapsed in the Rajya Sabha after the dissolution of the Lower House. The current bill seeks to replace an ordinance for the same which was issued by the cabinet last February. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST

