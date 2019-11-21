Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): On the fourth day of Parliament's winter session, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3 pm on Thursday.

Congress staged a walkout from the House alleging lack of transparency in electoral bonds after party leader Manish Tewari raised the issue and alleged that the decision had institutionalised "government corruption".

Tewari raised the issue during zero hour after the party protested on the issue in the morning when the House met for the day.

He said the government had gone ahead with electoral bonds though both the RBI and Election Commission had "opposed it".

"It has institutionalised government corruption. The name of the donor is not known, the money given is not known, to whom it is given is not known," the Congress leader alleged.

As Tewari sought to make further allegations, Speaker Om Birla asked him not to take any names. Tewari said he was ready to place the relevant paper on the table of the House. The Speaker told him to do so and said that he will look into the matter.

The Congress members then resumed their protest on the issue and staged a walkout.

Earlier when the House proceedings for the day had started, Congress members have come to the well of the house while protesting. The Speaker asked them to resume their seats and said question hour was important as all members want to raise their issues. He said no member should speak to the Chair from the well of the House.

"I will give you opportunity after question hour," he told Congress members. (ANI)

