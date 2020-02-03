Lok Sabha proceedings begin amid uproar by opposition MPs

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday begin amid uproar by opposition members who raised slogans over the firing incidents in the national capital.

Some of the opposition lawmakers invoked the shooting incidents that have happened in the national capital and were heard shouting, "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo" (Stop firing bullets, stop breaking the nation).

The slogans were heard as soon as the day's proceeding in the Lok Sabha started. As part of the question hour, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Hemant T Godse, raised the first question over skill development upon which Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, replied with necessary provisions and steps taken on the issue.

However, throughout the question and answer, the opposition members kept shouting to express their discontent over different issues. They also demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister and asked for his presence in the house.

"Save the constitution, save the democracy", slogans were also raised by the opposition members.

Taking note of it, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, "Constitution and democracy will be saved only when there will be a discussion in the parliament. I request all to take part in the discussions."

Monday marks the third day of the budget session of parliament. On the first day, President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of the house while on day two Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the union budget.

This session of parliament will conclude on February 11 while the second leg will be held from March 2 to April 3. (ANI)

