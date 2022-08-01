Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, both the Houses have been adjourned till 2 PM for the second time on Monday, after a ruckus by Opposition leaders on various issues.

The Lower House has been adjourned after Opposition parties demanded the suspension of four Congress MPs be revoked. In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition continued sloganeering and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion over price rise. To this, Bhubaneswar Kalita, presiding in the Chair, responded that the matter would be taken up tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is expected to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha for passing.



Earlier in the day, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon after a ruckus was created by Opposition leaders on various issues. The Lower House has been adjourned after Opposition leaders demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of four Congress MPs last week.

On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House. The suspended MPs and other opposition members were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise and ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker. The four suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan.

The Rajya Sabha was today adjourned for almost an hour till noon as Shiv Sena members among other Opposition parties protest over the arrest of its leader Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and price rise.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had announced the adjournment of the House soon after it assembled for the day at 11 am.

Raut on Sunday was arrested by the ED following day-long questioning into alleged irregularities in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai's Goregaon. (ANI)

