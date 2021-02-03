Lok Sabha rolls out 24x7 Parliamentary Research and Information Support for MPs

New Delhi [India] February 3 (ANI): On the direction of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LS Secretariat has rolled out "Parliamentary Research and Information Support to Members" (PRISM) to provide 24X7 round-the-clock research and information support to Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to the official release, the dedicated team of officers, PRISM will receive calls and messages from members round-the-clock and provide them the necessary support at the earliest possible time.

"Arrangements for receiving requests from MPs have been made, with two dedicated landline numbers, 011-23034654 and 011-23794236 and one mobile number 9711623767, on which MPs can call or text their Research and Information requirement anytime from anywhere," read the release.

The information will be provided digitally to the Members, keeping in tune with the making of Lok Sabha a paperless institution.

According to the release, Birla is of the view that the Lok Sabha Secretariat should proactively engage with members to provide them all relevant information on policy issues in the form of research notes, reference notes, legislative notes and background notes so that the members effectively discharge their parliamentary responsibilities. It would go a long way in creating a knowledge-rich society.

The innovative initiative is in addition to the existing members' Reference Service which caters to the reference requirements to the members.

The new initiative is perhaps the first of its kind as it is intended to cater to the knowledge requirements of the members in the shortest possible time and the click away of their phones.

The members are also been apprised of accessing the rich pool of digital resources available on the Parliament Library website. (ANI)