Lok Sabha secretariat issues letters to three MPs over complaints received under anti-defection law

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued letters to MPs Shishir Adhikari, Sunil Kumar Mandal, and YSRCP rebel K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in response to petitions received under the anti-defection law, said sources on Thursday.

Sources said that the MPs have been asked to give their comments within 15 days of receipt of letters.



Earlier this year, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay had urged Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to take action on his petitions seeking disqualification of Sunil Mondal and Sisir Adhikari who joined the BJP before the recently concluded Bengal assembly polls.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress has also demanded the disqualification of rebel MP, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as a member of Parliament for his 'anti-party activities.

In May, the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to YSR Congress rebel MP, Raju, who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks, on a slew of conditions. (ANI)

