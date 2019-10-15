Representative image
Representative image

Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks suggestions from MPs for redevelopment of Parliament complex

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought suggestions from parliamentarians on the ambitious plan of the central government for the redevelopment of Parliament complex.
In a letter written by the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Abha Singh Yaduvanshi, suggestions have been invited from MPs within one week on the proposed plan for redevelopment or construction of a new Parliament building.
"Inform you regarding the proposal for either renovation of the existing Parliament building or construction of altogether a new Parliament building within the given premises," the letter addressed to the lawmakers read.
"You are therefore requested to give your suggestions to rectify the faulty features or other issues that may be causing inconvenience in your daily operations," it added.
The letter goes on to seek suggestions for new Parliament building to make it "foolproof".
It has asked the parliamentarians to submit their suggestions within one week through mail for consideration of the competent authority.
Though the plan for renovation or construction of a new Parliament complex has been on the cards for several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently in August stated that a new Parliament building may be constructed by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:09 IST

TDP cries foul over voter list verification in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by former minister K Atchennaidu, Ramachandra Rao and D Jagadeeswar Rao met the chief electoral officer at the state secretariat here on Tuesday and demanded that voter verification should be done th

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:06 IST

Kerala murders: Police takes prime accused to crime scene for second time

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime accused Jolly Shaju on Monday night was brought to Ponnamattam house for the second time in four days by the police for collecting evidence in connection with the case in which she is accused of killing six members of her own family over a period of 14 y

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:03 IST

Need more efforts to improve situation in Kashmir: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A day after a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed by two terrorists in Shopian, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said people need to consider as to whether the claims that are being made regarding the situation in Kashmir are true o

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:02 IST

Ahead of bypolls, jolt to Cong as former MP Ratna Singh joins BJP

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a jolt to the Congress, its former MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh from Pratapgarh on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:53 IST

CBI Court extends DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A CBI court on Tuesday extended Congress leader DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:53 IST

Chhattisgarh: Naxal's body recovered from Tulsi Dongri ambush site

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The body of a Naxal has been recovered from the site of an ambush in Tulsi Dongri area along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:52 IST

Indian Railway to become world first 'net-zero' carbon emitter...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian Railways will become the world first "net-zero" carbon emitter by 2030, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:51 IST

Andhra CM pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on 88th birth anniversary

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary by remembering the Missile Man of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:50 IST

Modi says will stop water flowing to Pak and bring it to Haryana...

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that his government will stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana as it rightfully belongs to the country and the farmers of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:49 IST

WB Governor says deeply hurt over treatment given, hopes ruling...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Tuesday that he was deeply hurt and disturbed by the treatment meted out to him by the state government at a Durga Puja event on October 11 and termed it as an "insult".

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:47 IST

SC sets aside Delhi HC order refraining Centre from taking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Delhi High Court's order that had restrained the central government from taking action against lawyer Gautam Khaitan under provisions of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:34 IST

Muslims can offer 'namaz' in any mosque in Ayodhya but Hindus...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Senior counsel Parasaran on Tuesday submitted in the Supreme Court that Muslims can offer 'namaz' (prayer) in any mosque in Ayodhya but Hindus cannot change the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Read More
iocl