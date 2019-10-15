Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks suggestions from MPs for redevelopment of Parliament complex

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought suggestions from parliamentarians on the ambitious plan of the central government for the redevelopment of Parliament complex.

In a letter written by the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Abha Singh Yaduvanshi, suggestions have been invited from MPs within one week on the proposed plan for redevelopment or construction of a new Parliament building.

"Inform you regarding the proposal for either renovation of the existing Parliament building or construction of altogether a new Parliament building within the given premises," the letter addressed to the lawmakers read.

"You are therefore requested to give your suggestions to rectify the faulty features or other issues that may be causing inconvenience in your daily operations," it added.

The letter goes on to seek suggestions for new Parliament building to make it "foolproof".

It has asked the parliamentarians to submit their suggestions within one week through mail for consideration of the competent authority.

Though the plan for renovation or construction of a new Parliament complex has been on the cards for several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently in August stated that a new Parliament building may be constructed by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence. (ANI)