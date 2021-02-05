Lok Sabha sees fourth adjournment, to meet at 8:30 pm

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Lok Sabha witnessed its fourth adjournment on Thursday as Opposition members continued their protest over the new farm laws.

The House was first adjourned till 5 pm, and later till 6 pm, 7 pm, and 8:30 pm.

When the House resumed its proceedings at 7 pm, Opposition members again resorted to sloganeering over their demand for the repeal of three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting across Delhi borders for over two months.



BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, urged members to take their seats.

"The government is ready for the discussion on all issues. Please take your seats. Please engage in the discussions. Do not disrupt the house," he said.

As the Opposition protest continued, he adjourned the House till 8:30 pm.

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was earlier introduced in the House. (ANI)

