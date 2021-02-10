Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha has witnessed "record productivity" over the past two days following resolution of logjam over the demand by opposition parties for a separate discussion on the new farm laws that had caused repeated disruptions last week.

According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time.

Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.

The Speaker held a series of meetings last week to resolve the stalemate in the House between the government and opposition parties.

The Lok Sabha functioned till 12 midnight on Monday on the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address and the productivity was 143 per cent. The House functioned till 1 am on Tuesday and the productivity was 180 per cent.

The discussion saw 69 members putting across their views in the House and 62 members laying down their speeches.

Lok Sabha will also function beyond its scheduled time on Wednesday. (ANI)