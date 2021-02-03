Lok Sabha sees three adjournments as opposition protests against new farm laws

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday following opposition protests against the new farm laws as the House briefly took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

The House met at 7 pm following two adjournments earlier. Opposition members including those DMK, BSP, AAP, and TMC resorted to sloganeering over the new farm laws against which farmer unions are protesting on Delhi borders.

Speaker Om Birla urged members to take their seats. Amid the din, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee initiated the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said there should not be any disturbance during the discussion on motion of thanks and that it was not the tradition of the House. As sloganeering by opposition members continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier when the House met at 5 pm following an earlier adjournment, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the protesting members that the government is ready for debate inside and outside the parliament on the issue.

"If members are ready to discuss the laws and issues related to farmers, the government is ready for debate inside and outside parliament. Had you started discussing and debating, half of the discussion would have completed by now," he said.

He asked opposition members to let the parliament function for sake of the poor. "Parliament has been convened to discuss various issues related to farmers, villages and poor people," he said.

"I would reiterate that the option of discussion with farmers is still open," he said amid sloganeering.

Opposition members also came to the Well of House during their protest.

Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)