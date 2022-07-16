Lok Sabha speaker calls for all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for a meeting of leaders of all political parties, and informed the officials on Saturday.

The meeting holds importance as it comes just ahead of the Monsoon Session and has been scheduled for 4 pm today.



The Speaker is likely to brief the members on the preparations related to the Session and discussions regarding various bills are also expected.

The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 18. (ANI)

