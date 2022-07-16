footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI)

Lok Sabha speaker calls for all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2022 14:56 IST


New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for a meeting of leaders of all political parties, and informed the officials on Saturday.
The meeting holds importance as it comes just ahead of the Monsoon Session and has been scheduled for 4 pm today.

The Speaker is likely to brief the members on the preparations related to the Session and discussions regarding various bills are also expected.
The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.
The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 18. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads