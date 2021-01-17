Lok Sabha Speaker condoles loss of lives in Jalore bus tragedy

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday expressed condolences over an incident where six people died and 17 injured after a bus caught fire in Rajasthan's Jalore.



"The news of the tragic death of many people due to electric current in a bus in Jalore (Rajasthan) is painful. My condolences to the bereaved family. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured people," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries as a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an electric wire in Maheshpur of Jalore district late on Saturday night.

The driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while the four persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

