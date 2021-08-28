Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses members of LAHDC in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) August 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday addressed office bearers and members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh at the Assembly Hall of Council Secretariat as part of the program "Celebrating Democracy".

"As India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on the 75th year of our Independence democratic institutions, including those who are working at the grassroots level, should work collectively to make our democracy more vibrant and stronger. Our democratic institutions have strengthened over the period of time and successive elected governments have played their role in this regard," Birla said.

Underlining that people are at the Centre of our Constitution, Birla said that our Constitution has strengthened our democracy despite our diversities. India has traveled a long journey on the path of development but unlike several countries, India has never witnessed instability in the transfer of power from one elected government to the other, he observed.

Emphasizing India's successful fight against the Covid-19, he said that our collective efforts and commitment could make it possible to fight the virus. Whereas many developed countries faced difficulties in Covid containment, India could successfully contain the pandemic.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further said that our villages have tremendous potential and a collective pandemic is needed to make them Aatmanirbhar. He appealed to the local representatives to involve themselves in the development and progress of villages so that the fruits of development reach the last man standing in the row.

Birla hoped that in near future, Ladakh will develop as a prominent tourist destination for national and international tourists and UT will prosper without compromising its culture and identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh, R K Mathur spoke about the progress that has been made to make the grassroots institutions stronger and more development-oriented. Mathur said that with the active involvement of all stakeholders, Ladakh is quickly moving forward on the path of development. He also observed that the historic visit of the Lok Sabha Speaker will strengthen democratic institutions in Ladakh.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh welcomed Birla and thanked him for his initiatives to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Earlier, Birla visited Pangong Tso lake and interacted with the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions there. Birla said there is an amazing bond between the local people of Ladakh and the defence personnel which makes this area totally safe. He also said MPs from both ruling and opposition sides have visited Pangong Tso lake and nearby areas, and tourists from across the country are visiting the region. He hoped that such interactions will this beautiful area on the path of progress.

The program was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chairperson, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, and other dignitaries. (ANI)