Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates 14th edition of GIMC in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], 15 February (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla ON Wednesday inaugurated the 14th edition of the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) International Moot Court Competition (GIMC) in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat State Law Minister Rushikesh Patel also graced the inaugural function. Patel is also a member of the GNLU Governing Council.

In his inaugural address, Om Birla congratulated the students for choosing law as a career, saying that history bears testimony that lawyers have made an immense contribution to social and political change in India and other countries.

Om Birla called upon the students to take an active part in law-making by giving feedback when the Governments invite comments and suggestions on draft bills.



Birla also urged the students to devote their knowledge and time in raising awareness about the law among people.

He said the greater the awareness among people about the law, the stronger the democracy will be. He said if ordinary citizens are aware of the law, it will lead to more accountable and transparent governance that will strengthen democracy.

GIMC Faculty Convenor Dr Girish gave a brief overview of GIMC. He said GIMC aims to challenge the legal acumen and research skills of participants in the field of International Trade Law. Over more than a decade, GIMC has garnered the reputation of being one of the top moot court competitions in this niche area of law.

GNLU's Head of Academic Affairs, Dr Anjani Singh Tomar, explained the importance of mooting for a law student. The Moot Problem for this edition seeks to stimulate discussion on the application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures within the World Trade Organization System.

This year GIMC is hosting a total of 28 teams, including teams from overseas. Preliminary Rounds will be held on February 16 and 17, Quarter-Final Rounds on February 18, and the Final Round on February 19. (ANI)

