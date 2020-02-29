Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launches 'Suposhit Maa Abhiyan' in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday launched "Suposhit Maa Abhiyan" to provide nutritional support to pregnant women and adolescent girls.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended the programme at Bhamashah Mandi in Anantpur.

"We are well aware of the fact that how essential is to provide nutrients to a pregnant lady. Through this initiative we want every mother to be 'Suposhit', every mother to be healthy and the kid to be healthy," said Birla while speaking at the event.

"We have taken a pledge that we will be providing essential nutrients to very mother and their offspring," he added.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla represents Kota parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

