Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday.



"My Covid-19 Report is Negative and I am fit and healthy now. I am grateful to all well-wishers from India and abroad for having prayed for my good health. Thank you," tweeted the Lok Sabha Speaker.

On March 21, Om Birla was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Om Birla, Member of Parliament and Speaker of the Lok Sabha tested positive for Covid on March 19. He was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and all his parameters are normal," the statement had read. (ANI)

