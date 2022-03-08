Lok Sabha Speaker to present Parliamentary Outstanding Awards in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker will present the Parliamentary Outstanding Awards in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Excellence Awards were given for the last time in the year 2008 by the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Speakar has been calling for the introduction of such awards in the legislatures across the country. At the initiative of Om Birla, the event is being held in Madhya Pradesh after 14 years. The number of awards have also been increased.

An official release said, the Speaker will honor the best minister, best MLA, best print media journalist, best electronic media journalist, best officer and best employees of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat in the programme to be organized in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1.30 pm to 3 pm on March 9.

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Girish Gautam said that the arrival of Lok Sabha Speaker "will be a proud moment" and conferment of awards by him "will be historic". (ANI)